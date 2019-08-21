US allocates additional $75m to fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Stuart Symington, yesterday said the U.S. government’s $75 million budget increased for HIV control activities in Nigeria with about $25 million allocated for the Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) surge activities.

Symington disclosed this in Port Harcourt during a visit to Governor Nyelson Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The US delegation was in Rivers State to advocate elimination of user-fees for all people living with HIV, antenatal care charges for pregnant women living with the virus.

He stressed that the disbursement of the additional PEPFAR HIV funds was contingent upon Nigerian federal and state governments reducing or eliminating financial barriers to PLHIV access to services, particularly fees charged by healthcare facilities for non-essential services or those already provided by PEPFAR.

