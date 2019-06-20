US-African trade summit targets trade partnerships, export market

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers of the 2019 US-African Trade and Investments Global Summit (USATIGS) has assured that the summit will encourage the establishment of a long-term trade partnership, export markets, among other opportunities.

In a statement signed by Nassiri Hannifa Bamba, Director of Communications, U.S- Africa Trade Council, a copy of which was made available to Daily Trust, the USATIGS planning committee also announced Turkish Airlines as the official sponsor of this year’s summit which slated for September in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Bamba in the statement noted that the summit is more than a business opportunity, as it is also a movement for business success stories. He explained that the trade summit will serve as multi-sector expo that will provide African countries a strong platform and excellent opportunity to exhibit and promote their products and services in the United States.

“The summit will also address the constraints and barriers that exist in identifying export markets for African product lines and will be of immense benefit to participants. Participants will have the opportunity of networking with representatives of the U.S. Administration, financial power houses, investors and technical partners seeking business opportunities in Africa.”

“Delegates will be treated to the best of scenic tours Atlanta has to offer which includes a special golf tournament, tours of CNN headquarters, the Martin Luther King Centre and the Delta Museum,” Bamba noted in the statement.

The Country Director of the Summit, Idris Alabidun also stated in the statement that the three-Day Summit will provide a stage to engage and showcase appropriate technological inventions and enormous trade potentials as well as harness and showcase feasible and attractive investment opportunities across the huge U.S. -African trade axis.

