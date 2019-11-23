US $20m fraud: Onyema will ‘vigorously defend’ himself

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema insists the allegations of fraud levelled against him by thr United State Attorney in Atlanta Georgia are “strange and unfounded.”

He spoke through his lawyers, A.O Alegeh & Co against the backdrop of Friday’s statement from the US Department of Justice indicting him of over alleged $20m bank transfer fraud.

Also, his Chief of Finance and Administration, Ejiro Oghagha was indicted in the charge which the US statement also said remains allegations until Onyema is proven guilty.

Both Onyema and Oghagha however denied the allegations, saying they would clear their names in courts.

The statement issued by A.O. Alegeh & Co said, “On behalf of Allen Onyema, we hereby state that he strongly denies and will vigorously defend himself against the allegations made against him by the US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia in relation to purchase of Aircraft, Aircraft spares and Aircraft maintenance.

“None of the allegations involve any third party funds but relate to his funds utilized in the Airline business. There is no allegation that any Bank [in the United States, Nigeria or elsewhere], Company or individual suffered any financial or any loss whatsoever.

“The allegations are unfounded and strange to him. Allen Onyema has a track record built on honesty and integrity and will take all necessary steps to clear his good name and hard earned reputation. He looks forward to an opportunity to rebut these allegations in Court.”

Eghagha’s statement also read: “On behalf of Mrs Ejiro Eghagha, we hereby state that she strongly denies and will vigorously defend herself against the allegations made against her by the US

Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia in relation to purchase of Aircraft, Aircraft spares and Aircraft maintenance for her employer.

None of the allegations involve any third party funds but relate to funds belonging to her employer and utilized in the Airline business. There is no allegation that any Bank [in the United States, Nigeria or elsewhere], Company or individual suffered any financial or any loss whatsoever.

The allegations are unfounded and strange to her. Mrs Ejiro Eghagha has built her reputation as a seasoned, honest and responsible person and will take all necessary steps to clear her good name and hard earned reputation. She looks forward to an opportunity to rebut these allegations in Court.”

