Uproar over N37 billion N/Assembly renovation cost

ADVERTISEMENT

FCT justifies planned renovation There is disquiet over a plan by the federal government to spend N37bn in the renovation of a section of the National Assembly complex in Abuja to make the place “conducive” for lawmakers. The money was captured in the N10.594 trillion 2020 budget signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

Sign Up Plan Monthly Quaterly Half Year Yearly E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Download Daily Trust News App