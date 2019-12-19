  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Uproar over N37 billion N/Assembly renovation cost
ADVERTISEMENT

Uproar over N37 billion N/Assembly renovation cost

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Misbahu Bashir, Zakariyya Adaramola, Malikatu Umar Shuaibu, Abbas Jimoh, Daniel Adugbo, Ojoma Akor & Simon Echewofun Sunday Published Date
Uproar over N37 billion N/Assembly renovation cost
Uproar over N37 billion N/Assembly renovation cost

FCT justifies planned renovation There is disquiet over a plan by the federal government to spend N37bn in the renovation of a section of the National Assembly complex in Abuja to make the place “conducive” for lawmakers. The money was captured in the N10.594 trillion 2020 budget signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

ADVERTISEMENT

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.