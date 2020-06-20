Uphold integrity of judiciary, CJN tells new Dongban-Mensem

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has tasked the newly inaugurated president for the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, to maintain the credibility of the appellate court and the judiciary.

Speaking during the inauguration at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja yesterday, Justice Muhammad challenged her to live up to expectations by maintaining cordial relationship with her colleagues on the Court of Appeal bench.

The CJN counseled Justice Dongban-Mensem, who is the second female president of the court after the retirement of Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to ensure regular meetings with presiding justices in all divisions of the court as well as other justices to enable them understand challenges that the court may face.

“From my personal experience, work load in the Court of Appeal, especially in the divisions is the highest. It is a home of work, it is a home of cooperation, but with your experience, hardwork and zeal, you will not find your new status difficult,” the CJN said.

“If you sustain your good character and conduct, your tenure will definitely be a excellent one. Try to be your self and do not allow others derail you. Remain what we know you for,” the CJN added.

In her remarks, Justice Dongbam-Mensem said she was honoured and challenged by her appointment, and promised to build on the legacy of her predecessors. The inauguration was attended by governors of Sokoto, Plateau, Niger and Kebbi states.

