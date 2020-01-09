Breaking News
Updated: Three governors, Ooni of Ife arrive for Amotekun launch

By Abdullateef Aliyu and Jeremiah Oke, Ibadan Published Date

Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state (Convener); Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and the host Governor Seyi Makinde arrived the venue of the programme at exactly 12 p.m.

They were accompanied by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mr. Benedict Olugboyega Alabi represents Governor Adegboyega Oyetola; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state was represented by Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the State Government.

Others in attendance are Deputy  Governor of Oyo state,  Abdulrauf Olaniyan; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin.

The programme commenced immediately they arrived.

