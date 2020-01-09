Updated: Three governors, Ooni of Ife arrive for Amotekun launch

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state (Convener); Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and the host Governor Seyi Makinde arrived the venue of the programme at exactly 12 p.m.

READ: Anxiety as South-West stakeholders storm Ibadan for Amotekun launch

ADVERTISEMENT

They were accompanied by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mr. Benedict Olugboyega Alabi represents Governor Adegboyega Oyetola; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state was represented by Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the State Government.

Others in attendance are Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Abdulrauf Olaniyan; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin.

The programme commenced immediately they arrived.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App