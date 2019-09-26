UPDATED: Former Kaduna commissioner, Dr. Tukur to be buried today in Katsina

  1. Home
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

The funeral prayer of a former Commissioner of Health as well as Finance in Kaduna state, Dr.  Muhammad Tukur Abdullahi, is scheduled to take place on Thursday (today) by 4:00pm in Malumfashi, Katsina state.

Dr. Tukur died on Wednesday night at the National Hospital, Abuja at the age of 83 years.

One of the daughters of the deceased, Fatimah Tukur Abdulllahi, confirmed this to our correspondent Thursday afternoon.

Fatimah, who is the 11th in the family, described her late father as one who valued education.

“He was a father that took everyone under his wings, his siblings, his staff, his grandchildren. He valued education over anything else,” she said.

Dr. Muhammad Tukur Abdullahi was a former Commissioner of Finance and Health at different times in the Kaduna State Civil Service.

He was at different times Chairman, Family Support Programme; Chairman, National Hospital Planning Committee and Chairman, Islamic Medical Foundation of Nigeria.

He is survived by 16 children.

