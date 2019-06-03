UPDATE: “What SEC has done is dangerous for foreign investment” – OANDO

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Oando has described the invasion of policemen at its premises to effect a forceful change of leadership as a dangerous precedent capable of dissuading foreign investors.

Daily Trust this morning reported that policemen were seen at the entrance of Oando headquarters on Ozumba Mbadiwe in Victoria Island.

It would be recalled that SEC had earlier announced an interim management to over see an emergency general meeting and have new board members elected.

A senior management source of Oando who spoke with our reporter on the condition of anonymity said: “As I speak with you, we have not received the letter from SEC announcing an interim management, which was done on a Sunday by the way, whose bidding are they executing.”

” How can a regulator serve us a letter by 6pm on Friday, practically after the close of work, demanding that certain actions be taken, then by Sunday, announce a change of management and have security operatives show up in a coup-like manner and completely halting business operations, is that how it is done in other climes?”

The source confirmed that people the staff were afraid for their safety, they have deserted the office complex to avoid altercation with the security officers.

