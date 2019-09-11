UPDATE: Tribunal dismisses Atiku, PDP server claims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that they scored the highest valid votes in the February 23 election.

Atiku and PDP claimed that they got higher votes than President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC in the result obtained from INEC server from adhoc staff of the commission.

But the five-member panel on Wednesday dismissed the third of the five issues raised in the petition for lack of proof of electronic voting and transmission of result.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Mohammed Garba, held that “the petitioners have not proved this aspect of their case.

“There is no such statutory backing for electronic transmission of results,” he said.

He said there is no provision in the INEC Manual and the Electoral Act, 2010 for the transmission of results electronically “to any server through the smart card reader.”

