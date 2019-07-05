Update: S/Court dismisses the appeal of Sen. Adeleke

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of Senator Ademola Adeleke challenging the declaration of Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

In the lead judgement by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, the apex court declared that the absence of the judge who read he majority decision of the election tribunal, Justice Peter Obiorah on one of the hearings renders the entire proceedings a nullity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal that the proper thing to have done in he absence of Justice Peter Obiorah was to start the entire trial afresh.

Detail soon…

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App