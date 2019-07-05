Update: S/Court dismisses the appeal of Sen. Adeleke

Breaking News
Osun: Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s cross appeal
By John Chuks Azu

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of Senator Ademola Adeleke challenging the declaration of Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

In the lead judgement by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, the apex court declared that the absence of the judge who read he majority decision of the election tribunal, Justice Peter Obiorah on one of the hearings renders the entire proceedings a nullity.

The judge upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal that the proper thing to have done in he absence of Justice Peter Obiorah was to start the entire trial afresh.

Detail soon…

