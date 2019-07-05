Breaking News
Osun: Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s cross appeal
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. UPDATE: Osun gov’ship: S/Court set to deliver judgment today
ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE: Osun gov’ship: S/Court set to deliver judgment today

By John Chuks Azu Published Date
Scores of judgement as Adeleke, Oyetola

The Supreme Court will today deliver judgement in the appeals by Senator Ademola Adeleke challenging the declaration of Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of Osun State.

The Supreme Court is already filled to capacity with indigenes of Osun State and the supporters of the two parties PDP and APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Cross section of the court with people awaiting the judgment

Many people were prevented from accessing the courtroom by security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal had on 9th May upturned the verdict of the Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal which declared Senator Adeleke winner of the governorship election of the September 22 and 27  2018 election.

Osun appeal before the Supreme Court has been decided with five majority judgments and two dissenting judgements.

The tribunal is led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad while the majority judgement is being read by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.