UPDATE: Osun gov’ship: S/Court set to deliver judgment today

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court will today deliver judgement in the appeals by Senator Ademola Adeleke challenging the declaration of Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of Osun State.

The Supreme Court is already filled to capacity with indigenes of Osun State and the supporters of the two parties PDP and APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people were prevented from accessing the courtroom by security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal had on 9th May upturned the verdict of the Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal which declared Senator Adeleke winner of the governorship election of the September 22 and 27 2018 election.

Osun appeal before the Supreme Court has been decided with five majority judgments and two dissenting judgements.

The tribunal is led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad while the majority judgement is being read by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App