UPDATE: How 23-year-old man killed stepmother in Lafia

There was pandemonium last night in Agyaragu area of Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, when a 23-year-old man, Ahmed Abdullahi, allegedly killed his stepmother with a knife.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Trust that the man borrowed a knife, went to his stepmother and cut her on the leg.

The stepmother was said to have ran out of their house, shouting for help after the cut on her leg.

However, the man went after her and hit her from the back.

The woman, who was still in pains from the cut on her leg, fell to the ground before he used same knife to cut her throat.

Our reporter said the victim was later rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Daily Trust gathered that mother of the suspect had ran away for safety when children of the deceased went after her to avenge the death of their mother.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed that the suspect had been arrested, adding that investigation had begun.

