UPDATE: Court orders DSS operatives, Kaduna officials to accompany Zakzaky, wife to India

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kaduna State High Court has granted the Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat medical leave to Mandeta hospital in New Delhi, India.

Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court had adjourned to 5th August, the ruling in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by Ibrahim El-Zazaky and his wife, Zeenat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMN leader and his wife applied for medical bail, citing poor health while in detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, at the resumed hearing on Monday, Khobo granted the applicants’ medical leave and ordered that Zakzaky be accompanied abroad by operatives of the Department of State Security as well as other officials of the Kaduna State government.

The judge further ordered that the IMN leader and his wife will remain at the approved hospital, Mandeta Hospital, New Delhi, India until they recover completely and after their recovery, they will return to Nigeria and continue with their trial.

Our correspondent reports that major roads in Kaduna were empty as Police anti-riot vehicles were stationed along the Ahmadu Bello Way during the hearing to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App