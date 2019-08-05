Breaking News
Lawyers react as El-Zakzaky, wife get leave to travel abroad
UPDATE: Court orders DSS operatives, Kaduna officials to accompany Zakzaky, wife to India

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna  Published Date
Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

A Kaduna State High Court has granted the Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat medical leave to Mandeta hospital in New Delhi, India.

Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court had adjourned to 5th August, the ruling in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by Ibrahim El-Zazaky and his wife, Zeenat.

The IMN leader and his wife applied for medical bail, citing poor health while in detention.

However, at the resumed hearing on Monday, Khobo granted the applicants’ medical leave and ordered that Zakzaky be accompanied abroad by operatives of the Department of State Security as well as other officials of the Kaduna State government.

The judge further ordered that the IMN leader and his wife will remain at the approved hospital, Mandeta Hospital, New Delhi, India until they recover completely and after their recovery, they will return to Nigeria and continue with their trial.

Our correspondent reports that major roads in Kaduna were empty as Police anti-riot vehicles were stationed along the Ahmadu Bello Way during the hearing to forestall breakdown of law and order.

 

