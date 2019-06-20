UPDATE: Baru remains NNPC GMD till July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

* as new GMD, Kyari takes over July 8, just as Baru retires at 60

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has clarified that its current Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, will remain in office till July 7, 2019 when he would retire, as he clocks 60 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement on the new appointments by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said the new Group Managing Director, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, will take over from current occupier of the office, Dr. Baru, from July 8, 2019.

Until his new appointment, Mr. Kyari was the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of NNPC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Daily Trust reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, as the new GMD of the NNPC, as well as the six new Chief Operating Officers and a Chief Financial Officer.

According to the statement, Dr. Baru would retire statutorily on July 7, 2019.

He also stated that Mr. Kyari doubled, since 13th May, 2018, as Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The NNPC spokesperson said Kyari would be bringing to his new appointment more than 27 years of experience in the various value chains of the Petroleum Industry.

Mr. Roland Onoriode Ewubare who hails from the South-South region of the Country and is appointed Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, was until his new appointment Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investments and Management Services, a Corporate Services (NAPIMS) unit of the corporation headquartered in Lagos. Before his NAPIMS’ appointment, he was Managing Director of the Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), a seismic data acquisition company of NNPC based in Benin.

Engr. Mustapha Yinusa Yakubu hails from North Central region of the country and is newly appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Refining and Petrochemicals. Until his new appointment he was the Managing Director of National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO).

Engr. Yusuf Usman hails from North East and is Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power. Until his new appointment, Engr. Usman was Senior Technical Assistant to the Group Managing Director of the corporation.

Ms. Lawrencia Nwadiabuwa Ndupu, from South East, is newly appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Ventures. Until her new appointment, she was the Group General Manager, NNPC Oil Field Services, established to provide technical services to players in the industry.

Mr. Umar Isa Ajiya, from North West region of the country who holds the new position of Chief Financial Officer, was until his recent appointment, the Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) of NNPC, a downstream arm of the corporation.

Prior to holding the position as the Managing Director of PPMC, he was the corporation’s Group General Manager Corporate Planning and Strategy (CP&S).

Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji, who is from the South West region of the country, holding the new appointment of Chief Operating Officer, Downstream, was until his new appointment the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited, a Downstream Marketing Company of NNPC.

Prior to his position as the MD of the Downstream Marketing Company, he was General Manager, Transformation Department, a Think-thank unit of the corporation.

Mr. Farouk Garba Said who hails from North West and holds the new position of Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, was Group General Manager, Engineering and Technology Division of NNPC.

Mr. Said would be taking over from the present occupier of the office who retires statutorily on 28th June, 2019.

The new appointees have been directed to work with the current occupiers of the various offices by President Buhari till 7th July, 2019 to ensure a smooth transition on 8th July 2019 when their appointments would take effect.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App