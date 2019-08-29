Unsung hero, Ibrahim Biu Wazirin Biu

ADVERTISEMENT

I was going through a book makers of Northern Nigeria and particularly picked interest on a certain gentleman by name Alhaji Ibrahim Biu from Biu Borno State, I went further to probe and research on him online and publications in Arewa House Kaduna, I read through his speeches and his defence of Sardauna’s policies of the Nothern Nigeria region, I then stumbled across a book written by Dr Haruna Yerima titled Humility And Service.

After reading the book I became more interested about this man whom I see as a hero, mentor worthy of mention and emulation, I continued asking questions about this man and later realised despite his service, honesty and humility, he was never been celebrated by his country, state or even his native Biu people and I asked myself what is wrong despite all the feat this man has achieved, are we truly sincere in celebrating honesty, dedication, humility and service to the country?

The man died a hero but was never immortalised, this was a man that supervised and ensured the building of schools, dispensaries, markets, roads and other public structures in the whole of the Biu division which covers the present day Biu, Kwaya- kusar, Shani, Bayo, Hawul, Askira/Uba and Garkida in Adamawa state. In recognition of his hard work, the emir of Biu then sent his name to the Kaduna regional government for approval as a member of the Biu Emirate council in 1955. He was appointed a parliamentary secretary (Junior cabinet Minister) to the ministry of works in September 1957, that made him to be visiting the entire North- monitoring and commissioning projects.

He was appointed the first indigenous Minister of information for the Northern region on the 1st of October 1960. He publicised and defended the government’s policies so well that this endeared him to the Premier. Wherever the Sardauna went, he made sure he went with him. During his tenure, he sponsored and defended the bill to establish the Broadcasting Corporation of Northern Nigeria (BCCN). He was then transferred in 1964 as the Minister of Water Resources and Community Development, until the military coup in 1966.This was the same man that was appointed as the first commissioner of education north eastern states comprising of present day Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba states from 1967 to 1975.

Institutions like the North East College of Arts and science (NECAS),which formed the nucleus of the present University of Maiduguri was established in 1970, other institutions like the Maiduguri Technical college (Ramat Polytechnic) and so many schools in the present North East geo-political zone were established during his tenure which has produced many prominent personalities in the North east geo political zone, all this feat did not earn him even a honorary doctorate degree from the University of Maiduguri and not a single immortalization in Biu his native town in Borno State, I further learnt even the title of Waziri of Biu which he inherited from his grandfather was taken away from his family after his death, to my greatest shock recently mega schools were named after prominent personalities in Borno state but not a single school was named after Alhaji Ibrahim Biu, There exist only a street in the Gwange a suburb in Maiduguri with the name Alhaji Ibrahim Biu street named by Alhaji Mohammed Goni the first executive Governor of Borno State, he also has a street named after him in Kaduna Unguwan Sarki G.R.A and a drive in Gate 1 of the University of Maiduguri.

Alhaji Ibrahim Biu should be a reference point to our leaders, politicians and adminsistrators. He lived a simple life and I learnt he has never lobbied for any position. At death he had only two houses, the one he inherited in Biu and the one the state government sold to him in Maiduguri, with only one car he bought in 1973.

He died in 2002.He was a very close associate of Sir Kashim Ibrahim. He would have embezzled public funds and become the type of crème de la crème of the society we celebrated these days but he choosed to serve his people and Nigeria.

The question is why was Alhaji Ibrahim Biu never recognized despite his feat, what lesson is our society trying to teach the younger generation? That humility and honesty is not worth it? I call on the our leaders to correct the wrongs of the past, it is never late to celebrate Alhaji Ibrahim Biu a onetime Supervisor of Works in Biu Division, one time member of the Biu emirate council, one time senior councillor, one time member Northern Nigeria House of Assembly member, one time parliamentary secretary (Junior Minister) to the ministry of works, first indigenous minister of information in Northern Nigeria, Minister of Water Resources and Community Development, first Commissioner of Education North Eastern state, one time Federal Electoral Commissioner of the FEDECO, Chairman of the Borno state Civil Service Commission, Chairman of the Public Complains Commission, Borno State, permanent commissioner of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Chairman Asset Declaration. Yet the people and government of Borno State are silent on him.

Godwin Mopah Paya wrote from Abuja

payasworld@gmail.com

