Unregistered SIM cards pose security risks, Gbajabiamila tells NCC

From left: Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Henry Nkemadu; Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta; Speaker, House of Representatives; Femi Gbajabiamila and Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, NCC, Mr. Adewolu Adeleke, during a courtesy visit by the commission to the Speaker at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday asked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to register all SIM cards.

Speaking while receiving the NCC management, the speaker said unregistered SIM cards have high security risks.

He said the increase in Nigeria’s population would lead to a corresponding increase in the number of mobile phone users, urging the NCC to expand its infrastructure to meet the growing demand.

“When you said there were about nine million unregistered SIMs at some point in Nigeria, we all know the implications of that. It has a lot of security risks. In the present situation in Nigeria, one is too many, not to talk of millions. We need to look for a way to address that.

“I don’t know why we have to leave the issue of SIM registration to the telecoms companies alone. NCC should be thinking of licensing indigenous companies to do the registration because our security will be at risk,” the speaker said.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the commission had reduced the number of unregistered SIM cards from nine million to about two million.

 

