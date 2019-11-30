Unqualified teachers to go in December – TRC

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has directed that all unqualified teachers should be removed by December 31, 2019.

The Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Olusegun Ajiboye, stated this while inducting over 200 Education graduates of the University of Ibadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, quacks teaching Nigerian children would be replaced by qualified and certificated Education graduates to mould sound future leaders for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The registrar noted that teachers must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other professional groups in the knowledge-driven economy.

While administering the Oath of Practice on the inductees, Professor Ajiboye reiterated that any teacher found wanting in the code of practice would be sanctioned.

He also said Nigerian teachers now have a separate and unique career path with the recent approval of the Teachers’ Career Path by the National Council on Education.

“It is worthy to stress the importance of today’s induction ceremony in line with government directives. The federal government has directed that by 31st of December 2019 all unqualified people practising the profession of teaching would be swept from the classroom and their places would be occupied by young and vibrant professional teachers like you. We need to appreciate the fact that education unlocks the key to modernization, but the teacher holds the key to that door. He is the hub of any educational system and the major determinant of its quality. This is so because he is saddled with the responsibility of translating educational policies into practice and programmes into actions and therefore my dear inductees, you have a big role to play in changing the pendulum of affairs in your place of service.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App