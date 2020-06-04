Unpaid agric contractors: Union calls for restrain over N17bn debt

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Civil Servants Union at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has appealed to aggrieved contractors protesting continuously over a N17 billion debt owed them by the ministry to give the management time to solve the problem.

In the last two weeks, the contractors have been protesting at the entrance of the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja to demand for payment.

As a result of the continuous protest, the ministry beefed up security at its premises.

In a bid to intervene in the situation, the Civil Servants Union of the ministry during a press conference, Wednesday, in Abuja promised the contractors that they would continue to help the management to find lasting solution to their problem.

The Joint Chairman of the Nigerian Civil Service Union, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Comrade Leon Esebanme while addressing the press said “They need to dialogue to create lasting peace.”

He said “While we ask the management to expedite actions to get the contractors paid, we ask for the contractors to be more understanding during the process. because coming to disrupt work activities cannot bring about the payment, but patience and dialogue.

Reacting, the Coordinator of the Unpaid Contractors, Chidi Kanu said that they have decided to sheath their swords following intervention from some senior legislators at the National Assembly.

