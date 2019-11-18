UNODC unveils new Nigeria handbook on counter terrorism investigations

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in collaboration with the European Union and the Nigeria Police Force, unveiled a new Nigeria Handbook on Counter-Terrorism Investigations.

Mr Sylvester Atere, Communications Officer, UNODC Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Atere, the handbook is developed exclusively for Nigerian investigators working in the counter terrorism arena.

He said that terrorist incident poses unique and significant challenges to the law enforcement agents and security professionals saddled with the responsible of finding the perpetuators of the crime and preventing another attack.

The UNODC added that the new Handbook was designed to help Nigerian investigators develop the skills and approaches necessary to ensure that evidence left behind at crime scenes was recovered and analysed.

The office also stated that the handbook would ensure that investigative leads are effectively identified and pursued, and that potential intelligence opportunities are leveraged and exploited.

The Inspection-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu was quoted as saying that “the multi-faceted challenges posed by 21st century terrorist organisations require the adoption of innovative approaches both on the frontline and in cyberspace.

“As terrorism evolves, so must we, this Handbook is a demonstration of continuous and sustained UNODC support towards strengthening the Nigeria Police Force.”

He welcomed the launch of the Handbook and thanked UNODC for its contribution to Nigeria’s struggle against terrorism.

The statement also quoted Oliver Stolpe, UNODC Country Representative to Nigeria, as saying that ” by combining sound foundational principles with the latest advances in forensic science and investigative best practice, we hope that this Handbook will become an indispensable aid for police trainers working across the country. (NAN)

