UNN alumni to produce compendium of members for national dev’t

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Alumni Association, in partnership with the Alumni Relations Office and office of the Vice Chancellor of the varsity, is producing a compendium of graduates of the institution from inception to date.

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the association, Ben Onwudinjo, said the graduates being captured in the making of the publication include those who may have graduated from any of the campuses of the university and its affiliates either at the diploma, degree, master or doctoral degree levels.

While noting that research showed that the publication is going to be the first of its kind from any university in Africa, he said it was expected to foster national unity, cohesion and provide platform for inclusive growth for all Nigerians.

He said all government agencies at the federal, state and local government levels and the public are requested to place orders for copies of the compendium to be posted to them at subsidized rates from the university.

