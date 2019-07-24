Unlawful detention: Galaxy CEO, Dalori sues EFCC for N50bn

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services Ltd, Engr Babagana Dalori, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged unlawful detention.

In the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, he is demanding for N50billion as aggravated damages for his ‘unlawful detention’ since March 2019 without arraignment before a competent court of law.

The suit, which was filed on his behalf by Barrister Ganny Ajape, prayed the court for a declaration that the EFCC’s order sealing his business premises without regards to the laid down procedures was “unlawful, unwarranted, illegal, overreaching and a clear abuse of office and privilege”.

Dalori and his company also urged the court to declare that the act of freezing their corporate and personal bank account by the EFCC since the arrest and detention of Dalori was unlawful, unconstitutional and in gross violation of their rights.

An affidavit deposed to by one Shuiabu Ojirobe, head of the inspectorate unit of Galaxy, stated that troubles started when Dalori who is into transportation, construction and quarry activities with the company could not meet up with financial obligations to their numerous clients due to the embargo on quarry activities by the Federal Government.

He said some of the clients who became impatient authored a petition to the EFCC complaining that the plaintiffs were not forthcoming in meeting their financial obligations and return on investment to them.

No date has however been fixed for the matter.

