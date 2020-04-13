Unknown persons hack 50 yr-old woman to death in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

A 50-year-old woman, Mrs Mary Jekeli Edibo has been hacked to death by unknown persons in Omala Local government area of Kogi State, the police confirmed on Monday.

The deceased from Agbenema-Ife community was macheted to death by her assailants while returning home from a neighboring Agabifo village.

The deceased, a petty trader, who was said to have returned from a local market earlier in the day, went to see her customers in the neighbouring village and was returning when she met her death.

According to State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ayah, the deceased brother, one Mr Abdul of Agbenema community reported the matter at Omala Division the following day.

He said when the police team went to the scene of the incident, they discovered that she sustained deep cuts on her head and part of the face.

“Our men took the photograph of the scene and were to take the remains for a post mortem examination but the family declined,” he explained.

He, however, said an investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Daily Trust reports that the incident was coming barely four days after a middle-aged man was similarly murdered in a nearby community.

The victim, Malam Amodu Oma Ucha of Ajodoma village, was also macheted on his way to the farm.

The PPRO said men of the command have mounted intensive surveillance around the axis, saying that they are closing in on the suspects.

