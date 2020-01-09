Unknown assailants hack man to death in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

A young man, Yahaya Oyoga, has been killed by unknown assailants in Nasarawa State.

The deceased was found by the roadside at the weekend in Amaku village of Doma Local Government Area of the state. His corpse was reportedly found with deep cuts on the head and other parts of the body suspected to have been inflicted on it with cutlass.

Residents of the area, who preferred anonymity said, the deceased was alleged to have been ambushed and killed in the night on his way to Amaku village.

They said the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites in his hometown of Amaku.

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said, “I am not aware of this story, but I will find out.”

He however had not gotten back to our correspondent as at time of filing this report.

