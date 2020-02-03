Unknown arsonists set Imo INEC office ablaze

ADVERTISEMENT

An early morning inferno has consumed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission at Orlu in Imo state.

The fire incident which happened in the early hours of Monday, wrecked the entire building and caused serious pandemonium in the area.

There has been serious tension in the entire federal constituency following the conduct of supplementary election in the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East. But the election, which was seriously disputed, took place in only 18 polling units in Orlu.

It will be recalled that the collation of the last four out of the 18 polling units were done in the INEC headquarters in Owerri after some yet to be identified persons invaded the place and stopped the exercise on January 25th

Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said that the state commissioner of police, Olaniyi Fafowora has ordered investigation into the incident.

He said, “Yes the incident took place but the we are yet to ascertain thr cause of fire outbreak for now.The state commissioner of police has ordered some men to the scene of the incident. The team was led by the Deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations.”

