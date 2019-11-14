Unizik staff declared missing

ADVERTISEMENT

A staff of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Emeka Chiaghana, has been declared missing.

Chiaghana is from Nibo, Awka-South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife, Chiazor Chiaghana, raised alarm over the disappearance of her husband,

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

Daily Trust gathered that the man was taken away from his Nibo residence on October 25, 2019 by unknown men.

According to the Daily Trust, the family of the victim has not been able to establish contact with the persons who took the lecturer.

The victim’s wife, Chiazor said she was worried over the silence of the abductors.

She called on spirited individuals with useful information on her husband’s whereabouts to avail the family with such.

“My husband dropped my kids and I at home around 9.15pm and told me he needed to go and drop his friend.

“He came back around 10.45pm and was about to open the gate when my mother in-law who was upstairs saw two men jump out of the nearby farm and ambushed him.

“He was immediately driven away by the men to an unknown destination and that was the last time we saw him.

“We reported the matter to the Police the following day as well as the local vigilante operatives in the community, “she said.

The woman added: “My husband’s absence in the past three weeks has been devastating. He has been the pillar of the family and knows his responsibility as the head.

“We have three kids; the first is just seven years old. We have not even started training them. But I have absolute faith in God that he’s still alive,” she said.

A nephew to the victim, Engr. Sunday Meniru, said several efforts have been made by the family, friends and associates of the victim towards his rescue but it all proved abortive.

The acting Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Mrs. Ene Chika, confirmed the incident and described it as worrisome.

She said the institution had been liaising with security agencies in the state towards ensuring his safe release.

“The university is aware of the incident. We’re deeply worried about it. We’re in contact with the security agencies on the matter, “she added.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App