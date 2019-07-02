Unizik sacks lecturer who allegedly forged B.Sc certificate

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Peter Ekemezie, a senior lecturer at the Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry, Faculty of Physical Sciences of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra state has been sacked.

The 46-year-old Ekemezie, who was employed as a lecturer 1 on level 11 in the Unizik’s department in July 2010, was sacked by the university’s Governing Council for gross misconduct of plagiarism.

He was alleged to have forged a B.Sc certificate from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Ekemezie was found guilty by a committee set up by the university governing council to investigate allegation of plagiarism and his claims of obtaining B.Sc certificate from University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

In a letter signed by the institution’s Registrar and Secretary to Council, Barr. Philomena Okoye, which was obtained by Daily Trust in Awka, it said the university council was guided by the provision of section 13.1.5 of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Senior Staff condition of service, to interdict Ekemezie from his duties in the university with immediate effect from Wednesday, June 26th 2019.

“The Governing Council at its 117 General Meeting held on Wednesday 26th June, 2019, considered the report of Appeals and Petitions Committee against your person, titled ‘Fraudulent claims of Patent by Dr. Peter Ekemezie and other irregularities in the general appraisal.’

“The council noted that the matter which had lingered for more than five years was criminal case pending before court of law. It, therefore, resolved to suspend the deliberation on it.

“Guided by the provision of section 13.1.5 of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Senior Staff condition of service, the governing council decided to interdict you from your duties in the University with immediate effect from Wednesday 26th June, 2019 and you are hereby interdicted.

“The council therefore directs as follows, that you shall be entitled to receive one-half salary. You are required to hand over all the university property in your possession to the head of department. You are forbidden from carrying on your duties or visit the university except with the permission of the Vice Chancellor.

“The above directives of the council are thereby conveyed to you for information and compliance,” the letter sent to Dr. Ekemezie read in parts.

Ekemezie’s trouble started in 2014 when one Mrs Uche Egolum, whom he promised to help with a special degree programme at the University of Port Harcourt petitioned the university for recovery of her money paid to him to facilitate the degree.

Egolum, after discovering that no such programme existed, then petitioned the Unizik’s management to help recover her money, just as a committee was set up to investigate the allegation against Ekemezie.

The committee, in the course of investigation, discovered that Ekemezie used an alleged forged BSc certificate to get the job at the university.

