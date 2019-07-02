University of Jos moves to permanent site after 44 years

ADVERTISEMENT

University of Jos has moved its offices to the new administrative block at the permanent site, after 44 years of the institution’s establishment.

The five storey building, which was awarded over 10 years ago, had been completed, commissioned and handed over to the university authorities on Tuesday.

The building has a 400-capacity senate chambers, modern facilities and it is to accommodate management staff, lecturers and all the administrative staff of the institution.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Sebastian Maimako, appreciated all staff who contributed to the success story of the building and called for caution in the use of the facilities.

Maimako said staff of the university, including himself, shall relocate to the permanent site immediately, adding that the facility also has two committee rooms capable of sitting 30 people each and one boardroom with a capacity of 30 people.

The building, he added, also has a 1000 KVA generator to provide independent energy to the building.

The Director, Physical Facilities of the university, Architect Halima Auta, in an address, said the contract was awarded in conjunction with the federal government due to its gigantic nature.

