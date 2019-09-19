Universal Insurance appoints new non-executive director

ADVERTISEMENT

Universal Insurance Plc has appointed Barrister Jasper Osita Nduagwuike as a new non-executive director.

This was contained in a notification to the investing public recently.

Nduagwuike holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a Master’s Degree in Law (LLM) from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, majoring in Arbitration and Administrative Law. He was called to the Nigerian Bar after obtaining the Bachelor of Law Degree (B.L.) from the Nigerian Law School.

He is a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (ACIIN); member, Chartered Insurance Institute, London (MCII); member, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria; associate member, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London; and member, Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

He is also a member of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture as well as vice president in charge of the chamber’s trade affairs.

He worked at African Alliance Insurance Company Limited (Now African Alliance Insurance Plc) as a field supervisor in 1984 and rose to become a district superintendent in 1989. In 1990, he worked at Stallion Assurance Company Limited, Enugu, where he became the pioneer production manager.

He worked in several other companies within the industry in different capacities and was the pioneer managing director of Honesty Insurance Company Limited, a position he held from 1996 to 2003.

