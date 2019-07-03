Uniuyo blames contractors for uncompleted projects worth millions

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of the University of Uyo has blamed contractors for the uncompleted building projects littering the main campus of the institution.

Our correspondent discovered about 10 uncompleted projects comprising mainly of staff offices, lecture halls, laboratories, ICT centre and hostel blocks funded by TETFUND, NEEDS Assessment and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the campus.

About 7 of the projects funded by NEEDS Assessment were under different construction stages while one was said to have been abandoned by the contactor handling the project over the late release of funds.

Speaking on Wednesday with our correspondent in Uyo on the state of ongoing projects in the institution, the Director of Physical planning, Arch. Sunday Bassey said the university is not liable for the state of the projects.

He denied insinuations that some of the projects have been abandoned, adding that almost all the projects are ongoing but at a slow pace.

He said some of the contractors handling the projects have either deliberately stopped work to seek for revaluation of the projects or delaying the work unnecessarily by working at a very slow pace.

