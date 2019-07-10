Unity Bank supports mentorship for 600 young professionals

ADVERTISEMENT

Unity Bank Plc has thrown its weight behind the 2019 YP (Young Professionals) Lagos capacity building workshop which featured mentorship of 600 young, courageous and ambitious professionals by 60 captains of industry in Lagos.

The programme is an avenue for the participants to build potential career-defining relationships with mentors found among industry chieftains facilitating different roundtables.

According to the organizers, the YP capacity building workshop is exclusively targeted at young professionals of 35 years old and below, who in their professional or career pursuits are already budding entrepreneurship initiatives.

“We therefore convoked 60 breakfast roundtables to create interaction, experience and knowledge sharing in addition to giving opportunity for participants to benefit from consulting with captains of industry after the workshop”, Wale Adenuga, promoter of Unboxed Conferences and YP, Lagos stated.

Commenting on the lender’s support for the programme, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Unity Bank, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, said the bank is interested in the programme due of its transformative and pivotal concept in promoting young professionals in the Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs) space.

She said the interest was well in line with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YEDP).

The 2019 YP, Lagos is a relaxing atmosphere created for 10 people with an industry leader sitting around to take and answer questions and share insights on various aspects of entrepreneurship as well as guidance on ways to overcome challenges over a breakfast table that has been set up.

Every participant received certificate of participation signed by the leader on their table.

Unity Bank partnered with other institutions such as the Bank of Industry, etransact, Mascot, mobihive, Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc, among others, to ensure the success of the programme.

