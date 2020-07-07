United Capital releases half year outlook report

ADVERTISEMENT

Investment banking and financial services group, United Capital Plc, yesterday released its economic outlook report for the second half of the year to equip investors with insights to help their decision making in the era of COVID-19.

The bi-annual report analyses the status of the Nigerian economy and outlines future projections informed by domestic and global events.

Based on extensive research titled, “Up in the Air”, the report encapsulates the uncertainty triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The report examines the volatility of the pandemic on global financial markets, evaluates the risk of a recession in fragile economies, and prognosticates the basis for a turnaround in global trade value.

Speaking on the report, Group Chief Executive Officer, of United Capital Plc, Mr. Peter Ashade, said “United Capital is committed to equipping our clients, seasoned investors, and the investing community at large with valuable insights to inform their decision-making processes in the second half of the year.

