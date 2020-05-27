Unite to tackle kidnapping, banditry, Toto LGA residents charged

ADVERTISEMENT

The Matawallen Toto Chiefdom in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Labaran Shuaibu Magaji, has called on stakeholders to unite in order to tackle incessant cases of kidnapping and armed banditry in the area.

Alhaji Magaji spoke at the Palace of the Ona Ogye, Alhaji Mohammad Azaki, after he joined other Muslims to observe the Eid el-Fitr prayers in the area on Sunday.

He said since the local government was facing the challenge of armed bandits, it had become imperative for all stakeholders and all traditional title holders to collaborate with security agents deployed to the area by giving them useful information to tackle kidnapping and banditry.

He said, “And apart from uniting all stakeholders to tackle kidnappings and armed banditry, the other fundamental thing is for us to love one another and live in peace.”

He added that the chiefdom was quite appreciative of the decision of the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, to lift the ban on places of worship across the state, saying it allowed Muslims to attend the Eid el-Fitr prayers.

