UNIPORT begins mass production of face mask, hand sanitizers

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) says it has commenced mass production of face masks and hand sanitizers for use by students of the university.

Dr Williams Wodi, the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Information, Publication and Public Relations, said in a statement on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

According to Wodi, the medical kits were produced by the university’s Department of Fine Arts and Design in the Faculty of Humanities, to assist in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“The department produce customised face mask for staff and students of the institution to stem the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic in the society.

“The face masks, made with high quality fabric, are designated with the logo of UNIPORT, to distinguish them from others in the market.

“Similarly, the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences has also produced customised hand sanitizers for the university community,” he said.

Wodi assured that UNIPORT had taken proactive step to assist government curb spread of the virus in the communities. (NAN)

