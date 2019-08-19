Unions threaten airspace agency over condition of service

ADVERTISEMENT

Unions in the aviation industry have given the Management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) up to end of this month to implement the newly approved condition of service.

They said they would be forced to embark on industrial action if the organization fails to roll out the new welfare packages for workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unions include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPTRE).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency Joint Action Committee meeting in Lagos and signed by their chairmen, the unions said they were disappointed that the new approved condition of service had been delayed for too long.

They asked the Managing Director of NAMA, Captain Fola Akinkuotu, to act swiftly on implementing the new CoS.

They noted that the unions, management, National Income, Salaries, Wages Commission (NISWC) and Federal Ministry of Transport representatives met last week in Abuja and concluded all amendments as requested by the Commission.

According to them, the management of NAMA was expected to provide the new approved conditions of service on or before August 31, 2019.

They however threatened that they may be forced to immediately declare industrial action if the management fails to provide the new, “approved condition of service on or before August 31, 2019”.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App