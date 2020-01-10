Unions protest in France over pension reform

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters took to the streets in several French cities on Thursday as unions sought to keep up the tempo of their opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans.

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower shut for the day and the city’s metro system remained severely disrupted, more than a month into a strike in the public transport sector against Macron’s plans.

The Education Ministry said that just under 18 per cent of the country’s teachers were also out on strike, while state railway company SNCF said 40 per cent of TGV high-speed trains would be cancelled.

Hardline unions are demanding that Macron withdraw the reforms, which would see 42 existing professional pension plans amalgamated into a single national pension scheme.

Railway and Paris public transport workers would be among the big losers, with their right to retire at age 52 or 57 being gradually phased out.

Moderate trade unions are meanwhile demanding the government compromise on plans to increase the standard age for retirement on a full pension from 62 to 64, ahead of new talks scheduled for Friday.

Lawyers have also joined the protests, aggrieved at the plan to abolish their pension scheme, which runs a surplus. (dpa/NAN)

