Union protests over stamp duties

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), took a protest to the National Assembly on Thursday morning demanding the reversal of planned action by the Federal Government to take over the core mandate of Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) at the detriment of national development.

The general secretary of the union, Ayo Olorunfemi, said that communication and digital economy are in danger if e-stamp is taken away from NIPOST.

Members of the union displayed placards reading ”NIPOST and Stamp cannot be separated.”

”Minister of Finance, FIRS look for revenue elsewhere.”

”Stop the discrimination and empower NIPOST and it’s personnel.”

The provisions of Stamp Duties Act Cap S8 Laws of the Federation 2004 and the NIPOST Act Cap N127 LFN 2004, has given the sole power to collect stamp duties to NIPOST.

