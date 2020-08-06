Unimaid ASUU decries nonpayment of 5 months’ salary

  1. Home
By Umar Shehu Usman 
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, the University of Maiduguri chapter, has decried the nonpayment of salary of its members.

In a statement by the chairperson of the union, Professor Dani Mamman, the chapter said its members had not been paid for five months.

“In some cases, six months despite the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari,” the union said.

It said that out of 43 federal universities in the country, only the University of Maiduguri and Michael Opara University of Agriculture, Umudike, were yet to be paid their five-month salaries.

It condemned “the failure of the Office of the Accountant-General of Federation to comply with the directive of the president.”

The union urged the Accountant-General of the Federation to pay all the outstanding salaries of the affected staff to avoid “unpleasant consequences in the University of Maiduguri.”

