Unilorin students faint during examination

No fewer than 11 students of the University of Ilorin were said to have fainted while writing their examination on Friday.

This is just as the university authority has come out to deny some online social media reports claiming that one of the students who fainted had died.

Sources in the university said that stampede occurred due to overpopulation of students waiting to write their second semester examination at the school’s CBT centre.

It was gathered that the 300-capacity CBT centre became inadequate for over 800 students in the Education, Agric and Chemistry departments, resulting into stampede caused by rushing.

Sources, who described the incident as administrative problem on the part of the school authority, said that the school had planned to end the second semester examination on July 26, to pave way for conduct of the Post UTME exams scheduled between July 27 and 30, 2019.

However, the director of corporate affairs of the university, Mr Kunle Akogun, on behalf of the school management, said that contrary to the “mischievous rumour currently trending on campus, no Unilorin student died during the unfortunate incident at the CBT Centre on Friday.

“It is true that some students fainted as a result of exhaustion during a mild stampede at the CBT exam venue due to impatience on the part of some students who, in a bid to get into the hall ahead of others, began to push their ways through. This got about 10 of their colleagues with less stamina to faint.

“They were promptly taken to the school clinic for treatment. Four of them were discharged immediately to continue writing their exams; six of them were kept for observation out of whom four were discharged in the evening of Friday while the remaining two have been discharged on Saturday morning.

“While regretting the unfortunate incident of Friday, the University management hereby appeals to our ever articulate students to always exercise patience while waiting to enter exam halls, especially for CBT exams.

“The CBT exams have been meticulously scheduled and adequate arrangements made to ensure that every student takes his/her examination without let or hindrance. So, there is really no reason for rushing.

