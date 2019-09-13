UNILAG staff commits suicide after facing investigative panel

ADVERTISEMENT

A staff of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Sunday Meshioye, has allegedly committed suicide by drinking sniper.

It was gathered that the deceased killed himself on Wednesday, a day after he faced a disciplinary panel set up to investigate how the University bus he was driving got burnt.

Our reporter also learnt that he was rushed to the University’s healthcare centre from where he was transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) at Idi Araba where he died.

The chairman of UNILAG chapter of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Comrade Ajibade Kehinde, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust.

“I was away when I received a call that Mr. Sunday had died after taking sniper. This happened a day after he faced the University’s investigative panel on an issue he was involved in.

“Four weeks ago, he took permission to drive the University’s bus outside the town and he was given rebate. He could not return the bus the day he was supposed to due to the traditional festival ‘oro’ in Ikorodu.

“So the next day, the bus caught fire around Onike, Sabo while returning the bus to the University. He reported the matter to the security unit. The security unit informed the Sabo unit and pictures were taken,”

“Two weeks later, the University set up a panel to investigate the matter. He was invited two days after which he killed himself,” he narrated.

According to him, the deceased had been depressed since the fire incident. “Any time he comes to me, I encourage him and assured him of the Union’s support. I let him know that it was just a trying moment and that he would get over it; only for him to drink deadly pesticide and kill himself.”

Meshioye, who was a driver in the Sociology Department of UNILAG, is survived by one wife and three children.

The Communication unit of the University could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.

