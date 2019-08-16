UNILAG gets N5bn research funds, showcases zero emission car

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has in the last one year attracted about N5billion external research funds, Associate Professor Diran Akinleye has disclosed.

He made the disclosure while addressing newsmen ahead of the UNILAG 14th annual research conference and fair scheduled to hold from August 21st -23rd, 2019.

“This among other things was why the University was ranked internationally as the best University and 12th best African University. Activities like the research fair are organised to position the university among the top three in Africa in the next three years,” he said.

The chairman, conference planning committee, Professor Abayomi Okanlawon also disclosed plan to showcase a zero emission car during the research conference and fair. According to him, the emission car was designed by a group of scientists led by Professor Samson Adeosun of the Faculty of Engineering.

“Apart from the zero emission car, the Faculty is also looking at producing solar coolers and refrigerator as well as solar incubator. Another group led by Dr. Olumuyiwa Agunsoye of the Department of Metallurgical and Material Engineering is working on an efficient brake pad made from recycled materials and can be used by airlines,” he said.

Professor Okanlawon called on captains of industries to appreciate the essence of research and look inward with a view to funding home-grown researches. “We want to attract and keep young academics into our industry,” he added.

The conference themed, ‘Automation and artificial intelligence: Opportunities for 21st century research and development’, he said seeks to provide platform for collaboration between academia and captains of industry where issues of both development and national interest could be ignited.

Target audience for the research conference and fair include academia, researchers, students, captains of industry, corporate bodies and the general public.

The Independent Non-Executive Director of Access Bank and also chairman of Chams Plc., Dr. Dere Awosika is expected to deliver the keynote address while more than 200 papers and posters are also expected to be presented at the conference.

