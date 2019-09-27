UniJos to start physiotherapy, radiography programmes,says provost

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Simon Yiltok, Provost, College of Health Sciences, University of Jos, says the college is considering starting two new programmes – physiotherapy and radiography.

Yiltok made the disclosure on Friday at the induction of 60 newly-qualified graduates of the institution.

He said that there was already infrastructure for the take-off of the programmes as the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) old site would house the programmes.

“The new programmes will not only add to the needed manpower in the heath care industry of this country but also reduce the pressure for admission into our existing programmes by adding alternatives.

“I am yet to see a graduate of physiotherapy who is an indigene of Plateau,” he said.

The provost said that the induction ceremony was a mandatory process that would enable the inductees to commence their career having satisfied the requirements of academic and professional competence.

He that the inductees that were from Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) took professional examination that were held between April and August.

He said the graduands were taught by the best lecturers/doctors in the classroom, laboratories, clinics, emergency rooms, theatres and other specialised units within and outside the hospital.

“We have produced quality doctors that can be attested to globally as we have been having enormous support from the vice chancellor in both infrastructure and manpower,” Yiltok said.

He, however, appealed to the vice chancellor to consider providing additional structures to enable the college to move completely to its permanent site in Lamingo.

He also appealed to the vice chancellor to recruit more staff in critical areas of specialisation for teaching both undergraduate and postgraduates as well as research in almost all programmes. (NAN)

