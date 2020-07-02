Unijos gets fabrication lab

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos (Unijos), Prof. Sebastian Maimako, has said a fabrication laboratory (fab lab) has been offered to the institution by France.

Prof. Maimako revealed that the university was awarded a full fab lab in May, 2020, by the Government of France through the France Research Team, and that the lab was to be domiciled in the Faculty of Engineering for local fabrication of equipment to assist artisans, as well for practical applications.

He said Unijos had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Lyon and Grenoble, Alpes, to strengthen human resource, research and development.

Prof. Maimako who spoke with newsmen in Jos during the commemoration of his fourth year as VC, noted that the institution was fair to candidates during admission exercises.

He explained that 46,082 candidates applied in the previous admission exercise, out of which 8,878 were admitted, representing 93.79 per cent of spaces in all the departments of the university.

