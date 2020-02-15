Unidentified man jumps into Lagos lagoon

ADVERTISEMENT

An unidentified man on Saturday jumped into the lagoon under the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The incident happened in the morning, but efforts are still ongoing to recover the man.

It was learnt that officials of the state emergency agency (LASEMA) were notified of the incident at 11:31 am.

It was learnt that the man was inside a commercial bus only to tell the driver that he wanted to throw up and needed to get off the vehicle.

To the shock of the driver, the man suddenly jumped into the lagoon.

The development has caused traffic gridlock on the Third Mainland bridge as rescue officers comprising LASEMA marine personnel, Marine Police Unit and local divers are trying to recover the body of the jumper.

