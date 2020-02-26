UNICEF registers 194,883 out-of-school children in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF), says it has traced and registered 194, 883 out-of-school children in five local government areas of Adamawa state.

UNICEF Education Consultant, Mr Joel Jutum made the disclosure Tuesday during the flag-off of distribution of One Per Child Learning Material for children in public schools.

He reiterated that the enrolment was done in collaboration with Adamawa State Universal Basic Education (ADSUBEB), adding that the intervention was on three major areas of provision of equitable access to early learning and basic education to all school-age children, provision of capacity development for teachers and other stakeholders to achieve delivery of quality education and strengthening of education system.

Joel said that the local government areas included in the intervention are Fufore, Guyuk, Mubi North, Yola South and Girei.

ADSUBEB Acting Secretary, Hajiya Fadimatu Alfa, lauded the efforts of UNICEF, adding that the funds have been providing support to schools in areas of capacity building, uniforms, school bags and instructional materials currently in 16 LGAs of the state.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Wilbina Jackson said his administration has placed a great premium on education.

“Education is compulsory and free in Adamawa and also the right of every child. UNICEF is a household name in human capacity development and I am pleased to commend on your impacting posture to the beneficiaries of education in the state,” he stated.

