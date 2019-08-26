UNICEF partners IHS Towers on children’s well-being in rural communities

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) has entered into a partnership with IHS Towers to accelerate tangible and sustained improvements in the well-being and development of children in rural communities in Nigeria.

UNICEF signed the partnership with IHS Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiar y of IHS Towers, in support of an initiative tagged Child Friendly Community Initiative (CFCI).

Speaking at the event, Mohammad Darwish, IHS Towers Co-founder, commended UNICEF’s efforts in driving the initiative.

He said, “Our four pillars, Ethics, People, Environment and Education, have been critical in driving our sustainability efforts within local communities in which we operate throughout the country and we are delighted to partner with UNICEF to continue addressing the needs of the most vulnerable individuals in-line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Vulnerable children tend to suffer from multiple overlapping deprivations that are often mutually reinforcing.”

In his remarks, UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins, said: “UNICEF believes a holistic and integrated approach is required that actively supports communities and local government with child-centred planning and service delivery, informed decision-making and corresponding attitudes, behaviours and practices that lead to better outcomes for children.

“The Child Friendly Community Initiative will be accelerated across Nigeria with the active engagement and support of a diverse range of stakeholders; the private sector has a key role to play as well. We are delighted that IHS shares this vision and is the first company to join the initiative, demonstrating how the private sector can help boost development for children,” Hawkins said.

