UNICEF appoints Cobhams Asuquo as National Ambassador

The United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF), Nigeria, on Tuesday, appointed Nigerian artist, Cobhams Asuquo, as its National Ambassador.

The appointment, which was announced in commemoration of the 2020 Children Day, makes Cobhams UNICEF Nigeria’s first National Ambassador in 15 years.

Asuquo, an internationally acclaimed award-winning Nigerian musician, producer and songwriter, said it’s a huge honour to become UNICEF Nigeria Ambassador, adding that he is passionate about children’s rights, about Nigeria and securing her future.

“The only way we can truly do that is through ensuring every child can fulfill their potential.

“I am thrilled to join the very impressive list of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors around the world supporting the protection and promotion of children’s rights globally and look forward to making my contribution to the improvement of the lives of Nigerian children and young people,” he said.

A lawyer by training, Asuquo is a well-known singer and musician who shot to fame when he produced the debut album of Nigerian soul sensation Asa, including the hit singles, “Fire on the Mountain” and “Jailer”.

As UNICEF National Ambassador, he will help raise awareness of children’s rights concerns and solutions, including around issues such as birth registration, immunization, education, and protection from violence.

Cobhams has supported UNICEF Nigeria’s work since 2019, including through producing the hits, “I’m a Nigeria Child (For Every Child)” calling for every Nigerian child’s rights to be respected and protected, and “We go Win (Corona)”, to raise awareness on how Nigerians can protect themselves from COVID-19.

In 2015, he produced a song, “Tell Everybody”, to raise awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals, as part of the UN Global Goals campaign.

UNICEF Nigeria Representative Peter Hawkins said he was delighted to welcome Cobhams to the UNICEF family, particularly on Nigerian Children’s Day, a day that is dedicated to every Nigerian child, to give Nigerian children a better place to survive, thrive and develop.

He said, Cobhams has already supported UNICEF to raise awareness on children and youth issues, adding that they are sure that he will use his singing, passion, and dedication to continue to defend the rights of vulnerable children and young people in Nigeria.

