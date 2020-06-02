UNIBEN SSANU threatens strike over unpaid allowances

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) at the University of Benin, has threatened to embark on indefinite strike once schools reopen from COVID-19 lockdown over unpaid allowances to members of the union.

The union noted that after four months they enrolled into the compulsory Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) introduced by the Federal Government, they have not been paid their allowances.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman and the secretary of SSANU at the school, Broderick Osewa and Enoma Aigbovoriuwa respectively, the union kicked against the removal of hazard allowance, responsibility allowance, call duty allowance, shift duty allowance among others, formerly enjoyed by members of the association.

The union noted that the allowances were part of agreement the federal Government voluntary entered with SSANU in 2009.

“The development as shown by the federal Government through IPPIS has again lent credence to the fact that the federal Government cannot be trusted.

“Since the union’s enrollment into IPPIS, the path has been littered with betrayals, resistance, half truth, and now outright sabotage. No University worker knows his or her true salary or take home pay at the moment,” the statement said.

He noted, “IPPIS has brought increased tax regime, delayed salary payments, introduction of Housing Fund Scheme which ought to be optional, non remittance of union dues deducted by IPPIS since February 2020 till date”.

The union however, appealed to the Federal Government to direct IPPIS and the Accountant-General of the Federation to address irregularities and anomalies to forestall indefinite strike as soon as schools re-open.

