UNIBEN gets another female VC

Professor (Mrs.) Lilian Imuetinyan Salami has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNBEN).
The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Michael Osasuyi, confirmed the appointment.
She takes over from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Faraday Osasere Orumwense, whose tenure will end by November.
(Mrs.) Grace Alele William, a Professor of Mathematics was the first female VC of the university.