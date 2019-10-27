UNIBEN gets another female VC

  1. Home
Professor (Mrs.) Lilian Imuetinyan Salami has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNBEN).

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Michael Osasuyi, confirmed the appointment.

She takes over from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Faraday Osasere Orumwense, whose tenure will end by November.

(Mrs.) Grace Alele William, a Professor of Mathematics was the first female VC of the university.

