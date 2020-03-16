  1. Home
Uniabuja warns staff, students against misconduct

By Chidimma C. Okeke Published Date
University of Abuja

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, says the institution has zero tolerance for misconduct by students and staff.

He warned that anyone violating the rules and regulations of the institution would be dealt with.

He spoke at the weekend during the matriculation of 4,641 students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

He recalled that the university recently disciplined actions some staff found to have committed some obnoxious acts, including sexual harassment, tampering with examination results and falsification of academic records.

Na’Allah said lecturers were encouraged to deliver lectures, invigilate examinations, mark scripts, process and submit results as and when due.

He urged the students to be law-abiding and disciplined in line with their matriculating oath.

