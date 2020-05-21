UniAbuja VC lauds Buhari for appointing Gambari as CoS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah has said that Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari is worthy of the President’s choice as the new Chief of Staff.

He noted that the clear-headedness and global thinking needed to navigate through the country’s present travails make the engagement of the international diplomat an excellent choice by the President.

Prof. Na’Allah, in a statement by Dr Habib Yakoob, Head, Information and University Relations, University of Abuja, commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of the Ilorin Prince.

He noted that Gambari is an acclaimed successful academic and international diplomat, who had been a global citizen since 1984 when he was appointed the nation’s External Affairs Minister by Buhari during his first coming as Nigeria’s Head of State.

He added that Prof. Gambari was not a novice in governance and international best practices, and that his appointment would further help in positioning the Buhari administration for better service delivery to Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Vice-Chancellor observed that as the nation grapples with COVID-19 global pandemic and plans for post-COVID economic recovery, the global academic pundit and diplomat would bring to bear his wealth of experience in giving quality advice to Mr. President at this crucial time.

